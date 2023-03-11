Bossip Video

Folks really love to play with Black women, and they have the audacity to do it during Women’s History Month as we lead into the 2023 Oscars.

Earlier this year, the Oscars made headlines for snubbing two movies starring and directed by Black women, The Woman King and Till. Not only were the movies amazing and featured a dynamic cast, but they also rated high on Rotten Tomatoes. No Black actors were nominated in the lead actor categories. No Black or female directors were nominated.

Before we get into the juicy details of an anonymous voter talking out the side of their neck, let us inform you that the Oscars are voted for by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. People will be nominated by members in the same line of work as them (i.e. actors will nominate other actors), and then any member can vote for who wins. Currently, over 10,000 members make up the MPAS — and if a person has been nominated for an Oscar before, they’re likely a member.

Now that that’s clear, let’s get back to this anonymous voter. Entertainment Weekly had the opportunity to talk with an actor, a director, a costume designer, and a marketer – all members of the Academy – about their 2023 Oscars picks for its annual secret ballot survey.

Anonymous Oscars Voter Says All The Quiet Racist And Misogynist Parts Out Loud

This one particular actor had a lot to say about the backlash of the Oscars decisions on voting. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor stated the following:

“I think the Academy is making an effort to please everybody, and it’s reflective of the state of the world, but I feel like they’re being held hostage — somewhat unfairly — by the wokeness.” He went on to say, “When they get in trouble for not giving Viola Davis an award, it’s like, no, sweetheart, you didn’t deserve it. We voted, and we voted for the five we thought were best.”

But wait, there’s more! When talking about the iconic director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, he had even more anonymous audacity.

“It’s not fair for you to start suddenly beating a frying pan and say [they’re] ignoring Black people. They’re really not, they’re making an effort. Maybe there was a time 10 years ago when they were, but they have, of all the high-profile things, been in the forefront of wanting to be inclusive. Viola Davis and the lady director need to sit down, shut up, and relax. You didn’t get a nomination — a lot of movies don’t get nominations. Viola, you have one or two Oscars, you’re doing fine,” he said.

At this point, we just want the actor to show their face and say it with their chest in public!

He finished with saying, “It’s ridiculous, it’s sour grapes. The Academy has bent over backwards to be inclusive. Last year, there were more Black people presenting. It’s like, come on. I think Viola Davis is talented, I didn’t see Woman King, but I’m a little tired of Viola Davis and her snotty crying. I’m over all of that.”

Sheesh. Seems like he’s been holding this in for a minute. So who is this mysterious actor? According to Entertainment Weekly, “His performances in critically heralded prestige dramas, biting mainstream thrillers, and on Emmy-winning TV shows have earned this actor consistent acclaim throughout his career.”

As for Viola Davis and the rest of the cast, they have remained classy and haven’t responded to the comments of this actor. Back in February, Viola Davis addressed the Oscars snub with an Instagram post

“I stand in solidarity with Gina Prince-Bythewood and all artists of color who continue to work, create, thrive despite our environment,” the EGOT winner wrote.

Prince-Bythewood criticized the lack of Oscar nominations for The Woman King and exclaimed that “this awards season was an eye-opener”.

The 2023 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood shopping center in Los Angeles. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and runs for three hours until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

How do you feel about this year’s Oscars? Will you be tuned in? Let us know below!