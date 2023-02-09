Bossip Video

Viola Davis, her husband Julius Tennon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Jason Bateman, and more are detailing the origins of Nike in the trailer for AIR.

Nike is a company that every person in America has spent money with at least once in their lifetime. You could even gamble the average person will spend thousands with the company in their lifetime. Nike was created by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight on May 30, 1971. The brand has revolutionized footwear and apparel and like everything, it started from a simple idea. Of course, we have books detailing how the brand’s dominance came to fruition but not on the big screen but that’s about to change.

Ben Affleck has teamed up with Amazon Studios for their first big theatrical release. Affleck is directing AIR which will detail the origin story of Nike and its partnership with Michael Jordan. Matt Damon will portray Phil Knight opposite Affleck who will play Sonny Vaccaro. The supporting cast is star-studded with Marlon Wayans playing basketball coach George Raveling, Jason Bateman playing Rob Strasser, and EGOT winner Viola Davis portraying Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris Jordan. Chris Tucker is tasked with playing Nike rep Howard White while Chris Messina plays agent David Falk.

AIR will hit theaters on April 5th but you can catch the first trailer below.