It has been months since Shanquella Robinson was “mysteriously” killed in Mexico with on vacation with her frenemies and despite all the evidence, no one has been held accountable.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the Mexican government has issued a warrant for the arrest of one of the frenemies but getting the unnamed woman extradited south of the border has been an exercise in futility. Desperate times call for desperate measures and Shanquella’s family and their attorney’s are fed up with the bulls**t.

Shanquella Robinson’s Family Lawyers Blast FBI For Inaction

According to Yahoo News!, family lawyers Sue-Ann Robinson (not related and one of the stars of OWN’s Ready To Love: Miami) and ubiquitous litigator Ben Crump are putting the FBI on full blast! Last week, we watched the fed move with impeccable speed to get to the bottom of a case involving four Black Americans who were kidnapped and killed by the Mexican drug cartel.

However, that vigor has been sorely lacking in the case of Shanquella Robinson…

“Obviously they know how to have that high level of intervention with the appropriate Mexican authorities, because they did it immediately [for the recently kidnapped Americans],” attorney Robinson said. “Our clients are very understanding of the level of complication in a transnational criminal case. But there’s a protocol, so why isn’t the protocol being used?”

Attorney Robinson said she has since traveled to Mexico for a better understanding of the disconnect and was informed by the Mexican attorney general’s office that this case is a “high priority” and they’re willing to turn it over to the U.S., but they claim it’s the FBI that has been stagnant, reports Yahoo News!.

“The FBI can issue the same reward they just did if they’re seeking information,” she said. “They can say, ‘Hey, we’re offering a $50,000 reward for anybody who has information on this case.’ Because six travel-mates are at large. They’re not in custody anywhere. They sleep in their beds at night.”

Attorney Ben Crump spoke to Yahoo! adding, “There seems to be no activity on behalf of Shanquella.”

We will continue to say Shanquella’s name and will provide you with any new information or ways that you can help aid the mission to get justice for her and her family.