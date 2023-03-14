Bossip Video

An ALLBLK series has a new episode premiering Thursday and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported, “Double Cross” focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, they set down a path of their unique brand of justice.

Now all bets are off in season 4 which premiered Thursday, February 16.

A press release reports that the events of last season have left the Cross siblings in a crisis! Erica (Ashley A. Williams) found out the awful truth about the man she loves, Robin (Judi Johnson) is facing the reality of life behind bars and Eric’s (Jeff Logan) life lies in the balance. It seems all is lost, but the Cross siblings never give up.

This Season, the pressure is on…Erica must act quickly to keep the siblings intact, as they continue their quest to eradicate child trafficking…but this time starting at the top. However aiming high raises the stakes, making their mission more challenging than ever. And no good deed goes unpunished, as Nurse Brian (Faith Malonte) and Tiffany (Cameo Sherrell) continue with their mindless self-destructing antics and playing with fire…also known as the Cross family. Meanwhile, Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson) is laser-focused and finally closing in on who was responsible for the human auction…but at what cost?

Returning cast members this season include Tremayne Norris(The Young and the Restless), Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Candice Van Beauty (Christmas Déjà Vu).

In a clip from Thursday’s new episode, we see Erica getting vengeance for her twin brother after Tiffany tried to kill him.

As previously reported the nurse/former roommate of Erica thought she successfully took Eric out by injecting him with what should have been a fatal dose of potassium chloride, but Eric survived AND saw her face.

Now Tiffany’s facing the wrath of his twin sister who’s preparing to torture her to death.

“Jealousy is such an evil monster,” says Erica. “That a** whooping I gave you was for Cintron but this torturous death is going to be because you f***ed with the wrong family!”

Tiffany then panics and lets a secret slip; “No! My son!”

Is Tiffany really pregnant or just stalling?

A new episode of Double Cross airs Thursday, March 16 on ALLBLK.