Khloé Kardashian is still playing nice with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and fans have a lot to say about it.

On Monday, March 13, the Good American founder took to Instagram to send out a special birthday message to her ex and the father of her children. While the pair split following reports of the NBA player impregnating another woman, Maralee Nichols, Kardashian still had a lot of sweet words for Thompson, even praising him for being the “best father” despite Nichols claiming he’s never met their son.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” Khloé’s message began. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.” She continued: “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

In her post, Kardashian included never-before-seen photos of Tristan with their son, whose name has not yet been revealed. She also blocked out the face of the little one, who is still yet to be shown off to the world.

Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, also had a heartfelt birthday message for the baller, praising Tristan on her Instagram Story for staying positive despite losing going through such a big loss this year. His mother, Andrea Thompson, died tragically from a heart attack at her Toronto home on January 5.

“Happy Birthday, Tristan! I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness. You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle, and a son,” the 67-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. “You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable,” she continued. “You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day, and I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become. Thank you for that and for being such a special part of our family. We love you very much!!!”

While Khloé and the whole Kardashian clan are notorious for being nice to Tristan, despite his record of disrespect and infidelity, fans are still upset over him being praised as the “best father” while seemingly ignoring his other kids outside of Kardashian.

Regardless of what’s happened in their relationship, it seems like Khloé and her family are all rallying behind Thompson as he mourns his mother.