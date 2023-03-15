Bossip Video

In the words of Tyrese, “Congratulations—-oh my, God!”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a taken man and he’s letting the world know. The actor, 36, recently brought his girlfriend, Jan-Michael Quammie, to Vanity Fair’s exclusive Oscar Party where they posed as a couple on the carpet.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Following that, Quammie shared a photobooth carousel of them smiling and kissing, something that eventually made its way onto Twitter.

 

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

As you can imagine, fans of the Candyman morsel are suffering from soul-crushing conniptions upon confirmation of the couple.

The two have reportedly been an item for well over a year and Quammie is a stylist for the star. She’s also known for her head-turning street style that’s been followed by photogs over the years.

 

Street Style - Day 6 - New York Fashion Week February 2020

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

 

Prior to working full-time as a stylist, Quammie was the style director of InStyle Germany, and in a recent interview, she dished on her fashion essentials.

“A good suit can be worn anywhere, especially when it’s oversized – I like to wear a really relaxed one on set when I’m shooting, as it feels like a more refined version of a sweatsuit. I pair it with a cotton tee, or I’ll wear just the blazer with leggings,” the style savant told Net-A-Porter.

 

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF23 / Getty

 

“On set, I wear it with sneakers, but sometimes I pair a suit with some Givenchy platforms that, again, give that sense of polish – heels can be as comfortable as flats. At the moment, I’m loving Bottega Veneta’s suits. The fit and fabrics are so good that they not only transcend day to night, but work really well trans-seasonally, too. Fabrics are the most important thing to focus on, as you can alter garments to fit.”

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 : Day Three

Source: Matthew Sperzel / Getty

 

This is not the first public outing for the couple, they were previously spotted together hand-in-hand in February at the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2023

Source: Gotham / Getty

These two are too cute.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

Source: Robert Smith / Getty

What do YOU think about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II being booed up with this fly fashionista?

Universal Pictures Presents The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

