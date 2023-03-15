Bossip Video

In the words of Tyrese, “Congratulations—-oh my, God!”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a taken man and he’s letting the world know. The actor, 36, recently brought his girlfriend, Jan-Michael Quammie, to Vanity Fair’s exclusive Oscar Party where they posed as a couple on the carpet.

Following that, Quammie shared a photobooth carousel of them smiling and kissing, something that eventually made its way onto Twitter.

As you can imagine, fans of the Candyman morsel are suffering from soul-crushing conniptions upon confirmation of the couple.

The two have reportedly been an item for well over a year and Quammie is a stylist for the star. She’s also known for her head-turning street style that’s been followed by photogs over the years.

Prior to working full-time as a stylist, Quammie was the style director of InStyle Germany, and in a recent interview, she dished on her fashion essentials.

“A good suit can be worn anywhere, especially when it’s oversized – I like to wear a really relaxed one on set when I’m shooting, as it feels like a more refined version of a sweatsuit. I pair it with a cotton tee, or I’ll wear just the blazer with leggings,” the style savant told Net-A-Porter.

“On set, I wear it with sneakers, but sometimes I pair a suit with some Givenchy platforms that, again, give that sense of polish – heels can be as comfortable as flats. At the moment, I’m loving Bottega Veneta’s suits. The fit and fabrics are so good that they not only transcend day to night, but work really well trans-seasonally, too. Fabrics are the most important thing to focus on, as you can alter garments to fit.”

This is not the first public outing for the couple, they were previously spotted together hand-in-hand in February at the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

These two are too cute.

What do YOU think about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II being booed up with this fly fashionista?