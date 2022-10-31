Bossip Video

Marvel has cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the MCU’s Wonder Man for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is one of the top-rising actors in Hollywood who’s been on a continuous winning streak. He co-starred in DC’s Aquaman, scared us to death in Candyman, and held his own alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Ambulance. We also have to mention the best reviews of his work yet came from his acting in Broadway’s Topdog/Underdog. What’s next for Yahya? It seems he is switching from DC pictures over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to DEADLINE, Yahya will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wonder Man. Wonder Man, real name Simon Williams, is the son of an industrialist and gets control over a munition business following his father’s passing. Of course, things go downhill when he is competing with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries and he becomes a villain working under Baron Zeemo before later joining The Avengers. Yahya will also get his own Disney+ series for Wonder Man with no word yet on when we should expect it to arrive.