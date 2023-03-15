Bossip Video

Are you ready for Spinning Gold?

Music lovers are buzzing over upcoming biopic Spinning Gold which tells the story of legendary label Casablanca Records that housed music icons like Gladys Knight played by silky-voiced songstress Ledisi who performs ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ in the exclusive clip you can below:

Other iconic acts on Casablanca Records included Donna Summer, Parliament, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers who all rose to stardom under the watchful ear of the music industry’s most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, Founder of Casablanca Records–the most successful independent record company of ALL-TIME.

Along with a rag tag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would change the music industry forever with their creative insanity and total belief in each other that allowed them to define a generation.

Check out the trailer below:

Written and directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, the film stars Tony Award-nominee Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan, Jay Pharoah, Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, Jason Isaacs, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chris Redd, Casey Likes, and comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco.

“Spinning Gold will chart the impossible and improbable story of a group of dreamers who once upon a time lived a fairy tale, and together, changed the music business forever,” said Bogart, the son of Neil Bogart.

Moviegoers can also expect to see Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, and Grammy Award-nominee Tayla Parx as Donna Summer.

“It’s cool. It makes me cool,” said Clinton about Wiz playing him in the film. “Made me look like Bootsy [Collins].” My kids and my grandkids are in the movie with him too. They’re playing the band and he’s playing me,” he continued.

Spinning Gold opens in theaters in March 31.