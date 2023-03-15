Bossip Video

This was bound to happen sooner or later…

Today, the NBA announced that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant will be suspended for 8 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league according to ESPN. By now, you know that Morant has been away from the team after he flashed a gun while partying inside a strip club in Denver, Colorado. The team had previously announced that there was no timetable for #12’s return and with this suspension, he will not be eligible to rejoin the team until Monday but it is unclear if that will happen.

Adam Silver spoke with Morant today to discuss the incident and released the following statement after their in-person meeting in New York.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” said Silver in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

Despite these professional consequences, Morant is fortunate that law enforcement officials in Colorado did not find sufficient evidence to charge him with a crime. Additionally, the NBA found no evidence that Morant possessed the firearm on board the team plane.

Morant has been in therapy and seeking professional assistance in order “to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.” Nike recently released the dynamic guard’s very first signature shoe and also released a statement showing Morant support.

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs,” the statement read. “We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

This saga is far from over but it appears that we are entering the third act and hopefully there is a very happy ending.