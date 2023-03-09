Bossip Video

Ja Morant escapes criminal charges over viral gun flashing incident after Glendale Police Department cites lack of evidence.

Without a doubt, the biggest story in the NBA is Ja Morant’s suspension and actions leading up to the suspension. Last week Ja decided to hit the club after a tough loss in Denver, Colorado. Of course, there is nothing wrong with clubbing but Morant flashed a firearm while on Instagram in the club. The backlash was instant and his suspension came so fast you would have thought David Stern was still running the NBA.





The Memphis Grizzlies head coach broke the news Ja would be away indefinitely and there was no timetable for his return. Even with Ja’s apology and promise to seek help the NBA is still investigating how he got the gun to Colorado. The Glendale police also announced they would investigate the situation. Luckily for Ja Glendale police have announced he will not be facing criminal charges.

“In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question, the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type,” police said. “Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. “The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact, no firearm was ever located.”

The end of the police investigation is good news for Ja Morant while he is out seeking help. Hopefully, the NBA investigation ends in his favor as well. If the NBA finds he used the team plane to transport the weapon it will be an automatic 50 games suspension.