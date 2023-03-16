Bossip Video

Ciara isn’t bothered by all of her critics on social media, clapping back at her recent controversy with a couple posts showing off just how much she doesn’t care.

Following all the controversy over her see-through gown at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Ciara responded to fan concerns by wearing yet another revealing outfit on social media.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photoshoot in a hotel room, talking on the phone as she posed in a black bodysuit and a pair of some seriously high heels. In some pictures throughout the carousel, she added a sweater with a “C” on it on top, but in others, she simply showed off her killer figure as she stared into the camera through her chunky black sunglasses.

In her caption, the singer hinted at those who hated on her Oscars outfit, though she didn’t reference them specifically.

“Get that money sis, keep them on they tip” she wrote in the caption, letting everyone know she’s not bothered because she’s still making her money.

But she wasn’t done there. Also on Wednesday, Ciara clapped back at her critics once again with a TikTok video, but this time, her response was a lot more obvious.

The short clip features the artist covered from head to toe with a sheet, wearing sunglasses as she poses for photographers on a red carpet. As if the point of the video wasn’t blatant enough, she even started the clip with some text that reads “POV: How i’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year.”

In her caption, she wrote, “Selective outrage” with a crying face emoji.

While these responses from Ciara are clearly all in good fun, she seems to realize that no matter what she wears to next year’s Vanity Fair party–even a sheet–will still inspire some haters.