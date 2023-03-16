Bossip Video

Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson may be embroiled in allegations of infidelity, but it looks like his wife decided to stand by her man through all the controversy despite the alleged mistress welcoming a child and making some messy comments.

Last year, the baseball player became a topic of conversation after multiple women claimed he was cheating on his wife, Bria Anderson. One of those women recently had a baby, and according to The Shadow League, the DNA test confirmed that he is the father.

The woman in question is Dejah Lanee, who caused a lot of controversy when she posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram and tagged Anderson’s Instagram profile with the caption “baby father.” A social media influencer with over 180,000 followers on Instagram, her post definitely didn’t go unnoticed, making fans question what would happen with Anderson’s marriage to Bria.

The Chicago White Sox star’s wife is a school teacher and runs a nonprofit organization titled Anderson’s League of Leaders Foundation that works with the youth of southside Chicago. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and her master’s degree from West Alabama.

Clearly, she’s a smart woman with a lot going for her, but still, her decision to stay with her husband after getting a side chick pregnant has raised a lot of eyebrows. Nonetheless, she took to social media this week to let everyone know she’s not going anywhere.

On Wednesday, March 15, she posted a slideshow including some new photos of herself, writing in her caption: “****Mrs. Anderson has entered the chat.” In the slideshow, she included a photo that reads, “on my unbothered, peaceful pretty girl s**t.”

This post prompted a response from Lanee, who clearly feels some type of way about Bria standing by her husband amid his infidelity.

“I be knowingggggg,” she tweeted. “Lmao & if my husband cheat I’m out. Simple math. Y’all been dragging this s**t too long.”

In response to some of the backlash for this tweet, with fans wondering how she’s okay having a baby with a cheater but not marrying one, she took to Instagram to insist she’s not a home wrecker.

“Now…I wasn’t one to feel like I had to prove no points,” Dejah began. “But y’all are really dragging it.” She continued, “I’m not a home wrecker … ain’t no home to wreck. Ppl really just be putting on for IG I been quiet the last 8 month of y’all constantly trying to make me something I’m not.”

So, it seems like Lanee is implying that Anderson’s marriage is only for Instagram, not actually being together in real life.

Interesting.

Last month Anderson confirmed that he welcomed a child with Dejah Lanee by sharing a pic of their baby boy captioned, “Double 07.”

BCKOnline adds that he later wrote;