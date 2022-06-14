Bossip Video

Tim Anderson, a professional baseball player for the Chicago White Sox, has deleted his Instagram account following rumors of infidelity swirling online.

Fans knew Anderson as the perfect family man, marrying his now-wife Bria Anderson back in 2017. During their relationship, the pair has welcomed two adorable kids together, having their first daughter in 2016 and their second in 2019.

Back in 2018, Anderson talked about just how much he loves his family in an interview with MLB, saying, “I leave everything at the field and come home and be with my family. It keeps me in a happy place and gets my mind off of baseball when it’s going tough.”

His wife also described him as the ultimate family man, telling the publication, “He’s always been the sweetest guy, but it’s something totally different seeing a guy with his daughter, seeing them love on each other and bond with each other. You can really see their bond is much different than the bond I have with her. She has a special love for her dad. He’s her first love.”

Over the weekend, Bria posted a photo with her husband, showing the world that they are very much together and in love.

Unfortunately, another woman ended up posting a picture of the MLB player the very next day, causing quite the commotion online.

Social media influencer Dejah Lanee–who is best friends with Ari Fletcher, according to TheJasmineBRAND-posted the baseball player to her IG stories on June 13. To make the snap all the more incriminating, she added the caption, “Baby Father” with a black heart emoji.

As of now, it’s unclear how far along the influencer is in her pregnancy, but she went on to share videos and pictures of her growing belly on her IG page. In one picture you can also see that the woman has the number 7, Anderson’s baseball number, tattooed on her chest.

Once Tim Anderson’s supposed infidelity went viral, Lanee made her motives known, seemingly thanking the internet for making the situation trend.

“Lmao thank y’all,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over a black screen.

Since this situation broke, the baseball player deleted his entire Instagram account, further driving suspicions that Dejah is telling the truth. Of course, social media is having a field day with this information–especially since Anderson didn’t seem concerned about his sketchy activity in front of his alleged side chick’s camera.

For now, neither Anderson nor his wife have commented on this situation. In addition to his Instagram being deleted, Bria has restricted the comments on her page.