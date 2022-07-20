Bossip Video

Following allegations of infidelity, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is back in the public eye with his family by his side.

Last month, social media influencer Dejah Lanee–who is best friends with Ari Fletcher, according to TheJasmineBRAND-posted a clip of the baseball player to her Instagram Stories. To make the snap all the more incriminating, she added the caption, “Baby Father” with a black heart emoji. This came after she posted photos of herself pregnant, presumably revealing the baseball star as the father.

As of now, Lanee is still showing off her baby bump, though it’s unclear how far along the influencer is. In recent pictures, you can also see that the woman has the number 7, Anderson’s baseball number, tattooed on her chest.

When this situation broke in June, the baseball player remained silent, further driving suspicions that Dejah is telling the truth. But now, he’s asserting himself as a family man once again, showing up at the MLB All-Star Game with his wife and kids by his side.

Clearly ignoring the chatter, Anderson and his wife, Bria Anderson, looked happier than ever as they walked the carpet together, both holding on tight to their gorgeous little girls.

Not too long after the pictures surfaced Dejah Lanee took to her Instagram Stories to cryptically write over a black screen: “Lol…Not too much tho…But you know, anything for the image.”

M E S S Y.

So, according to Dejah, this sweet family is all for show. Still, neither Anderson nor his wife have spoken on this situation, so it looks like they’re keeping their thoughts on everything private for the foreseeable future.