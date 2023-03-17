You ready to take another bite of Basic To Bougie?
MTV is set to launch an all-new season of the fan-favorite digital series, Basic to Bougie, hosted by members of the star-studded Wild ‘N Out franchise, Tim Chantarangsu and Darren “Big Baby” Brand, with appearances by Justina Valentine on Monday, March 20 at 4pm ET on Wild ‘N Out YouTube.
When it comes to food, is bougie really better? That’s what the hosts are here to find out! Each episode, the dynamic trio will be presented with three versions of a “basic” dish (ex: hot dogs) and three versions of a “bougie” dish (ex: caviar). After tasting everything, the hosts must then try to rank the foods in order from least to most expensive.
If you’ve never seen it before, Basic to Bougie is the ultimate “highbrow” versus “lowbrow” showdown! MTV’s Tim Chantarangsu and Darren “Big Baby” Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer — and try to guess their price.
Check out the brand-new show promo below:
This season features eight weekly episodes with a brand new set of dishes for the hosts to try, ranging from rocky mountain oysters to ravioli, durian fruit, and shark. Tune-in to watch as the hosts undergo the ultimate taste test!
Episode Rollout:
Ep. 701 Porridge & Rocky Mountain Oysters
Ep. 702 Gin & Ravioli
Ep. 703 Sour Food & Parfait
Ep. 704 Fritters & Durian Fruit
Ep. 705 Tarts & Shark
Ep. 706 Jam & Roast Beef
Ep. 707 Dip & Tempura
Ep. 708 Long Island Ice Tea & Steak
The first episode premieres Monday, March 20 at 4pm ET on Wild ‘N Out YouTube. Fans can catch up on previous episodes of the series here.
