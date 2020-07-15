Blown Bag: The Biggest Stars And Funniest Moments In Wild N’ Out History Pt. 1

Nick Cannon has been in deep doodoo for the past few days after anti-semitic comments of his spread like wildfire across the internet. He released this apology:

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.

While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.

I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.

That didn’t stop Cannon from being dropped from ViacomCBS, which means he is no longer running Wild N’ Out, or at the very least, the show doesn’t have a home. This may be the end of it as we know it. So let’s take a look back at the most legendary cast members and moments from the show.

Hit the flip to see the legends from the early days: