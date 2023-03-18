Bossip Video

Less than a day after Tamar Braxton announced her engagement to Queens Court finalist Jeremy “JR” Robinson, the mother of one of his sons speaks out.

The youngest of the Braxton clan, Tamar celebrated her 46th birthday and took to Instagram to thank her new fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, for keeping a “cheesy smile” on her face.

“It’s my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face. It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, Traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed. We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me. So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! 😂😂 “Thank God for them. We are blessed And drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancée @rarebreednola the happiest birthday to me ever my ❤️ don’t miss our whole love story on @peacock #queenscourt streaming now,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Mother Of JR’s Son Clapped Back At Tamar Braxton On Instagram

Apparently, her long post triggered the mother of one of JR’s sons, Anaston Jeni. The angry ex eventually took to Instagram to say Braxton has “caused nothing but chaos” for her and her son.

Anaston Jeni accused the “Love and War” of not being “honest” about her relationship with his children and their mothers.

“I have sat in silence for over a year, respecting everyone’s privacy while they disrespected mine. I’ve sat in silence while this person has come into my son’s life and caused nothing but chaos and unnecessary drama.”

She went on to make it very clear that Tamar Braxton was “in no way a bonus or stepmom” to her and Robinson’s son, Asher. She claimed that Tamar “has made NO effort” to meet her and has caused Robinson “to miss visitation weekends and birthdays.”

“I’m fine with people sharing their version of the story that they’ve created for themselves on social media + television, but what we will not continue to do is involve the son that I raise in someone else’s shenanigans.”

JR Defends His New Boo Tamar Against His Angry Online

Braxton hasn’t addressed the allegations, but her new man JR has. He posted on Instagram to clear the air, saying, “Tamar Braxton has always been an amazing mother and spoiled my children with love!”

“The mother’s of my children have been put in the public eye because of me and that’s so unfair to them. They have been nothing short of amazing to my children. Sometimes a difference of opinion with no conversation to clear up miscommunication creates a bad cycle. I want everyone to be peaceful and will do my best to foster that.”

Well said, Mr. JR! That attorney talk came through right on time!

As previously reported, Tamar and JR met on the new reality show “Queens Court.” During the final episode of Queens Court, the attorney popped the question to Braxton, saying, “I don’t wanna be your friend. I want to be your husband. I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you. Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?”

Braxton accepted his proposal, adding, “I can’t believe I found what I was looking for.”

Huge congratulations to the new couple on finding wholesome, traditional love, and we wish them much success moving forward!