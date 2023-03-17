Bossip Video

Tamar Braxton is officially off the market and the engagement happened at warp speed.

PEOPLE has confirmed that the Braxton Family Values star got engaged to her Queens Court finalist, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, in the Peacock dating show’s final episode.

While there were previously rumors of a split, an update at the end of the final episode confirmed that, six months later, the two of them remain together and have been planning their wedding.

Following the show’s final episode coming out and showing Braxton’s engagement, she stopped by The Breakfast Club, where she opened up about just how quickly this relationship moved.

Funnily enough, the singer was on the morning show not long ago, and while she was already engaged at the time, she wasn’t allowed to spill the beans just yet. At the time, she was engaged in a discussion with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about how long is too long to date before getting engaged, telling the hosts she knows within six months.

“I can basically know right away,” she said about how long it takes her to know if she wants to marry the man she’s dating.

Obviously, she wasn’t joking, revealing to Charlamagne and Envy this morning that her man, Jeremy, proposed after only knowing one another for three weeks. She also shut down any doubts about the relationship being faked for the reality show, insisting their love is the real thing.

“I thought that I just needed love. I didn’t,” Braxton said to Robinson on the show. “I needed a friend. And you’ve been that for me.” “I’m not only willing, I’m ready,” he said before his proposal. “So much so that I don’t want to be your friend. I don’t want to be your friend. I want to be your husband.”

That’s when Robinson dropped to one knee.

“Tamar, I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you,” he said. “I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?”

After asking if he was sure, Braxton gave a resounding yes, and the couple began their journey as an engaged couple.

Now, it’s all about wedding planning, and Tamar, whose birthday is on today’s Saint Patrick’s Day holiday, couldn’t be happier.

Tamar posted her man on Instagram and gushed over the “wholesome, traditional love” she’s been receiving.

She also revealed that he has 4 baby mamas, making for 6 kids between them, and said that the attorney’s offspring mean “everything to her.”