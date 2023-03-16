Your highnesses await! Peacock’s Queens Court is now streaming and trending because of some BIG news, and the ladies are dishing details on what else to expect.

Ahead of the breaking news that Evelyn Lozada is engaged, she and her Queens Court castmates chatted with BOSSIP about the series.

Let’s be honest, the dating scene right now is pretty ghetto and with social media, dating apps, and much more, the rules have changed. Women of all ages are seeking help to find the love of their life and mega-producer Will Packer is playing Cupid assisting three famous faces on their respective journeys.

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea star in Peacock’s epic new dating series Queens Court which places them in the presence of 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.

Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series and give the ladies guidance and advice as they navigate this unexpected journey of love.

We chatted with the Queens during a press junket and the group gave us a rundown on the men fighting for their love. They also dished on dating as single mothers and shared why they decided to embark on the Queens Court journey.

“This time around dating we didn’t really do anything different, I just think we moved faster!” Braxton told BOSSIP contributor Liz Smith. “Yes definitely! We moved faster and dated more men at the same time! I’ve never dated that many men at once” added Nivea.

Lozada also noted that her daughter Shaniece Hairston had hangups about her doing the show.

“My daughter actually didn’t want me to do it,” Lozada told BOSSIP. ‘That was probably one of the worst fights we’ve ever had in our relationship. We don’t fight we’re totally like two peas in a pod but she was like, ‘I don’t want you to do this’ and I think that she didn’t know what to expect and she told me now that I made the right choice. She was just being protective,” she added.”

Check out the full interview below.

All 10 episodes of Queens Court are available now on Peacock. Will you be watching?