Bossip Video

Chilli is comfortable with the idea of having blended babies with her new man Matthew Lawrence but plans to walk down the aisle first.

The Baby Hair Queen told the “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” radio show Friday, “you never know” when questioned if she would have kids with the “Mrs. Doubtfire” actor.

“I would never say that [I’m done with families],” the singer said followed by a barrage of nervous giggles.

The 52-year-old beauty noted that she wants to be a married woman before she gets preggers.

“I gotta be married for sure … and I’m not married, yet,” Chilli teased.

Chilli’s response follows Lawrence’s interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, where he discussed his “game plan” to have children.

Matthew Lawrence And Chilli Clarify Baby Fever Comments

As previously reported, The Brotherly Love actor expressed his longing to raise children alongside his big brother Joey, although his comments were misinterpreted. He clarified to E! News,

“Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together…when we were growing up”. “I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together”, Matthew shared.

Chilli continued to clarify on behalf of her Vanilla King. “They didn’t show that part, but when you go on there, and you see the whole interview, then you see he was not talking about us working on having a baby … because that’s not what’s happening,” she said. The Georgia native already shares a son Tron, 25, with music producer Dallas Austin.

Matthew said he “didn’t mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything.” However, he believes Chilli would make an “incredible” mother.

Despite the confusion, the 43-year-old went on to gush about his new boo.

“She’s an amazing person,” Matthew said. “She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.”

Chilli And Even Matthew’s Ex Know He Looks Forward To Fatherhood

The notable dancer confirmed she was booed up in January by making it IG official nearly five months after rumors began to circulate.

Lawrence previously had a relationship with Dancing With The Stars alum Cheryl Burke. After three years of marriage, they ultimately decided to divorce in September 2022.

When Burke heard that her ex-hubby moved on, she expressed that he was happy and hoped they would start a family.

“I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli,” she revealed on an episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison.

In fact, the professional dancer said she was not “surprised” because he “always wanted” to be a father.

Chilli’s alleged romantic roster included celebs like Nick Cannon, singer Tyrese Gibson, actor Marlon Wayans, former NFL star Larry Jones and boxing champ Floyd Mayweather who appeared on her VH1 dating show, What Chilli Wants.

Many viewers of the show empathized with her dating struggles and are cheering on her new love in the swirl.