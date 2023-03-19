Bossip Video

Thee comeback continues as Thee Stallion went viral for running through Kamala Harris’ house like a tomb raider at her Women’s History Month brunch.

What do Megan Thee Stallion, Nancy Pelosi, Lori Harvey, DeWanda Wise, and Joy-Ann Reid have in common? They are all influential, trailblazing women. Dozens of powerful women gathered at Vice President Harris’ home for a Women’s History Month brunch. At the event co-hosted by Glamour, Harris gave a passionate speech focused on gender equity and economic equality.

“Economic empowerment of women is about an investment in the future of our country. When you lift up the economic status of women, you lift up the economic status of families and communities, and all of society benefits,” Harris told her guests.

The esteemed guest list included government leaders, journalists, actors, founders, and activists. NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund leader Sherrilyn Ifill, Ambassador Susan Rice, and Brother Vellies Designer and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James also attended.

VP Kamala Harris & Glamour’s Women’s History Brunch Focused On Building A Better Future

New mom and paid family leave advocate Karina Garcia introduced Harris to speak. The silk-pressed politician praised Garcia for shining a light on the exhausting unpaid labor millions of parents, especially mothers, sacrifice to do.

“Karina, I want to thank you, for the power of your voice, and the phenomenal women that you stood here on stage with. The stories that they have told publicly about the experiences that you’ve each had are heartbreaking and powerful, and it takes an incredible amount of courage for you each to tell those stories that are so personal. But you are why we do what we do,” Harris said.

Glamour featured Garcia in the 28 Days paid leave project. The series also featured Tiffany Mrotek, Abi Akintolayo, and Shukura Wells.

Harris recognized the magazine for its long legacy of groundbreaking advocacy on vital economic issues.

“It’s been so wonderful to partner with Glamour. What you and your team have done to emphasize the importance of economic empowerment, and in particular highlighting paid leave, is so important,” she said to a cheering crowd. “This issue of paid family leave is a national issue in terms of the strength of our economy as a whole. And that’s why congress needs to follow Nancy Pelosi’s word and pass legislation around paid family leave.”

The Howard alum recognized the accomplished leaders around her for helping other girls and women follow in their footsteps.

“My mother had many sayings. She said: ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things. Make sure you are not the last.’ Let us continue to keep that path and that door open, and make it bigger and wider for all those who are counting on us,” Harris continued.

Megan Thee Stallion, Lori Harvey, Nicole Ari Parker And More Brought Star Power To The Celebration Of Girl Power

From the Oscars to VP Harris’ Women’s History Month brunch, sightings of Thee Stallion go viral every time. The internet couldn’t resist the rapper posing with the most powerful woman in the country.

The collection of influential ladies may seem random, but powerful as they are, they still face the same struggles of systemic misogyny.

Check out more pictures and posts from the star-studded event below.