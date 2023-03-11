Hot Girl Homecoming: Megan Thee Stallion Announces First 2023 Concert As March Madness Music Festival Headliner In Houston

Megan Thee Stallion will return to the stage headlining in her Houston hometown for her first performance of 2023.

The H-Town Hottie’s homecoming will be at the AT&T Block Party on March 31. This will be the first day of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. XXL reports Megan announced her next performance at the three-day festival in Houston’s Discovery Green park for the Men’s Final Four Weekend.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston. The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe,” Megan said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Comeback After Big Wins In 2022

Last year the Hot Girl truly lived up to her name with an epic winning streak. Megan released her critically acclaimed sophomore album Traumazine, which debuted at number 4 on the US Billboard 200.

In addition to an epic Coachella performance and Amazon Music Live Concert, she pulled double duty as SNL host and musical guest. Tina Snow also stole the show as a guest star on the hit Starz series P-Valley. Megan also became the first Black woman featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 cover.

On the personal front, the “Anxiety” rapper launched badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com. The site features mental health resources, helplines, and links to therapy platforms specifically for Black and LGBTQIA+ people. The Grammy winner was candid about struggling with grief after the death of her mother and grandmother.

Megan ended her whirlwind year with a much-needed break after facing Tory Lanez in court for the 2020 shooting. Despite a years-long campaign of misinformation and harassment from Tory, popular blogs, and even her peers, a jury found him guilty on all charges. He is scheduled for sentencing in April.

Now Megan will return to rocking the stage with this special performance in Houston. Fans hope the concert of hit songs will include a preview of highly anticipated new music. Thee Stallion is poised to take over 2023 like she reigned last year and in 2021.