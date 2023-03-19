Bossip Video

Lance Reddick’s loved ones, including his wife Stephanie Reddick, remember the John Wick star who passed away at age 60.

The actor’s reps said: “Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes.”

“Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix’s Resident Evil and the John Wick films,” the statement continued.

“He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick,” it noted. “Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Lance Reddick’s Wife Of 12 Years Shares Emotional Tribute

Lance Reddick’s wife, Stephanie, took to Instagram to remember her husband following his sudden death on Friday. She wrote in a tribute post with several pictures of the actor, “Lance was taken from us far too soon.”

Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. – Stephanie Reddick

MOMCares is a Postpartum Doula Program to support Black mothers in the NICU who self-identify as under-supported and facing financial stressors, a cause Reddick was passionate about.

Just one day ago, Reddick posted pictures of himself with his four furry dogs on Instagram as part of a sponsorship for his upcoming film John Wick 4 and Hard Rock hotels. His caption wrote, “On screen and off, it’s no surprise I love spoiling my dogs.”

Fans of the late actor took to the comment section to offer condolences to the actor’s loved ones. According to People, Reddick recently toured to promote John Wick 4, which premieres on March 24.

Co-Stars And Entertainment Insiders Remember Lance Reddick

Shortly after the news broke, co-star Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about his cast-mate.

I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance. I’ll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time. His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it! Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend! ♥️

Tributes from other celebrity friends poured in once the tragic news made headlines. His co-star Keanu Reeves expressed to E! News the following statement.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves said in a joint statement with John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

The film’s distributor Lionsgate also issued a statement in response to the 60-year-old actor’s death.

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma,” the company wrote. “Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

Since his passing, several other celebrity friends and associates have paid tribute to Reddick on social media.

Our condolences go out to his family, grieving friends, and fans.