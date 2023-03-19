Bossip Video

Keanu Reeves is publicly mourning the loss of his ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick who passed away this week ahead of the 4th installment’s release.

This week the world lost another beloved actor and beautiful soul Lance Reddick. Reddick by all means was in shape and seemed to be in good health so the news caught everyone by surprise. An official cause of death and details have not been revealed but Lance’s publicist says he died from natural causes. His death comes only one week before the release of John Wick 4 which he was set to co-star alongside Keanu Reeves. Keanue released a statement to E! mourning his dear friend Lance.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves said in a joint statement with John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Lionsgate also released a statement about the late actors passing.

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma,” the company wrote. “Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

This upcoming weekend’s release of John Wick 4 will be sad due to the circumstances but the bright side is Lance has one more amazing performance for us to enjoy.