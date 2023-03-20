Bossip Video

Atlanta’s HOT107.9 drops their Birthday Bash 2023 line which features GLOrilla, Baby Drill, NLE Chop, and headliner 21 Savage & friends.

April is almost here which means the cold weather is leaving and spring is about to end our seasonal depression. Along with that comes the best part of the year, the festival and concert season. A lot of radio stations have their own concerts and no shade to them but HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash is a cultural staple that can’t be duplicated. Every year artists come to Atlanta to enjoy the city and put on one hell of a show. Even if an artist isn’t booked for Birthday Bash they’ll make sure to be in town for even a shot to bless the crowd.

As you can see from the images above Birthday Bash doesn’t miss and this year won’t be any different. Birthday Bash 26 will go down on Saturday, June 17th at State Farm Arena. Finesse2Tymes, GloRilla, NLE Choppa, Baby Drill, and more will open the show. This year’s headlining act will consist of 21 Savage and his friends. That leaves the door up for anyone to show up and share the stage with 21. Aside from the special guest being in the city of Atlanta during Birthday Bash weekend is an epic experience in itself.

You can secure your tickets here before they are all gone.