Check out some of the dope performances that went down this past weekend at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 25.

This past weekend was one of the most anticipated events of the year in Atlanta: Birthday Bash weekend.

Birthday bash, the event, historically brings in crowds from all over the United States–but most importantly, from all over the South. When it comes to summer festivals or concerts, it’s hard to top a city that produces so many top-tier acts in the rap game. It’s almost like a homecoming for so many artists from summer to summer, where you get to see their growth and what new songs they’ve added to their collection.

This year’s Bash was a perfect reflection of that, featuring artists including Lil Baby and Gucci Mane, who have both hit the Birthday Bash stage at every corner of their career from unknown to the hottest in the game. This year also featured performances from Latto, Rick Ross, Migos, and several others.

If you missed the show, we have all the highlights for you right here. Remember, this happens every year, so you can plan your trip now for summer 2022.

The man everyone wanted to see, Lil Baby, showed why he is the people’s champ, performing in the rain with no complaints.

Of course, the Migos had to bless the stage in their hometown and let the city hear some of their new records performed live for the first time. Birthday Bash just so happens to be the first stage Migos ever touched as they revealed during their performance.

Gucci Mane brought out Rick Ross to bless the stage and run through a classic ATL record.

Big Latto made her debut on the Birthday Bash stage as the biggest female rapper to be birthed straight out of Atlanta.

Aside from performances, you never know who is in the building and ends up hitting the stage or giving interviews. Check out Crime Mobb blessing us with their pick for the top Birthday Bash moment.