Drake and 21 Savage let thirst lead to their robbery and demise while at sea in the thriller and the short film “Spin Bout U.”

HER LOSS will certainly go down as one of the best, if not the best rap projects of 2022. Drake and 21 Savage took their drastically different styles and paired them together to serve up a masterpiece. Their joint spoof rollout even gave a fresh take on corny traditional marketing that unfortunately resulted in a lawsuit that was recently settled. With that lawsuit behind them, the duo has dropped another music video from the project.

Drake & 21 Savage Get Robbed & Executed In Visual For ‘Spin Bout U’

Yesterday Drake and 21 Savage served up another visual from HER LOSS and this one’s an extravagant short film. The visual is directed by Dave Meyers and stars plus-size model Precious Lee.

“Someone’s getting dropped for youuuu😇,” Lee captioned a photo from the video shoot.” @champagnepapi + @21savage ⚔️Spin Bout U⚔️ video directed by @davemeyers out now. Of course it’s epic and delicious with this incredible team. We had fun with this one🍾”

In the video, Lee gets saved by the duo before robbing and executing them with the help of a band of baddie misfits. This is a great visual with an insane plot twist given the subject of the song.

You can watch”Spin Bout U” below.