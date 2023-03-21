Bossip Video

Chlöe Bailey’s most recent role has people up in arms, despite her co-star getting digital daps and praise for starring beside her in a sex scene.

The Grown-ish star’s most recent acting gig is as Marissa Jackson in the new Amazon Prime Video series Swarm, where she appears opposite Damson Idris, who plays her boyfriend Khalid. In the first few minutes of the first episode, Bailey and Idris have a sex scene, in which Marissa’s sister comes to the door and watches what’s going on, and when Khalid sees her, he simply gives her a wink and continues his sexual escapade.

While Bailey is often posting sexy photos on Instagram, an actual sex scene like this is a huge jump for a star, and it made a lot of fans uncomfortable since this was their first time seeing her in this light. After seeing Chloe grow up in the spotlight over the past few years, a lot of her supporters seem to have forgotten that acting is fake, condemning her for filming a sex scene in one movie while appearing in a gospel movie at the same time.

“Uhm not @ChloeBailey getting banged out on an Amazon prime tv show???” one fan wrote. “And also doing a gospel movie lmfao the kids wild these days honey.”

Another said: “Where is a Chloe Bailey’s mentor pls??? She’s been making terrible decisions lately, she should have never done that sex scene in Swarm and I’m not even gonna go into her most recent collab.”

This discourse went on for far too long over on Twitter, and while a lot of folks insisted Chlöe shouldn’t be filming sex scenes (for whatever made-up reason), others pointed out the fact that Damson Idris got no backlash, despite appearing in the scene with Bailey.

“I find it odd that folks are slut shaming Chloe like Damson isn’t also in this scene having sex lol,” one user fired back.

Not only that, a lot of people were praising Damson for the very scene they condemned Chlöe for, congratulating the star for getting to have on-screen sex with Bailey, just to go home and be with his real-life girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

“This n**** Damson Idris…….. giving Chloe Bailey backshots for pretend just go home and give Lori Harvey back shots for real,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Damson Idris is shooting such scenes with Chloe Bailey and going home to Lori Harvey ??”