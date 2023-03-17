Damson and Chlöe DO WHAT?

Everyone’s BUZZING over Damson Idris clapping Chlöe Bailey‘s cakes in the first five minutes of the opening episode of shocking serial killer series Swarm currently fueling horny hysteria across social media..

The bookmarks on the Chloe video 😭 pic.twitter.com/aLHxenD2uu — amber (@dojaspIat) March 17, 2023

In the spicy scene, Damson (who plays Chlöe’s boyfriend Khalid) can be seen giving the “Have Mercy” singer the business while Dominique Fishback (who plays Chlöe’s deeply awkward foster sister obsessed with a Beyoncé-esque Pop star named Ni’Jah) stares at them from the hallway.

Damson Idris is shooting such scenes with Chloe Bailey and going home to Lori Harvey ??pic.twitter.com/ZPxpxyb1gW — Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) March 17, 2023

If that sounds weird, it totally is, and sets the tone for Donald Glover and Janine Naber‘s Atlanta, Season three-ish series (whether that’s a good or bad thing is completely up to you) that follows killer bee Dre (Dominique Fishback) into dark, unsettling places that we won’t spoil for you.

“We know that the show is propulsive,” admitted co-creator and showrunner Janine Nabers in an interview with THR at SXSW. “We know that it’s going to evoke a lot of conversation. We know that people are going to have a lot of responses and may be angry or really inspired. So I just want you guys to know that if you have any feelings after watching this, and if you really want to tweet about it, then tweet at Donald.”

Bailey, who’s very good in the series, opened up about her first love scene that was made easy by on-screen boyfriend Damson Idris.

“As open and as liberal as I am with my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners and I’m not like that, THAT sexual and open,” she said in an interview with Deadline Hollywood. “Damson made it really comfortable, and there were limited people on set. It was a closed set. We were laughing in between and we literally had a bouncy ball in between us and we were making a joke out of it.”

Chloe Bailey on how Damson Idris made her comfortable filming her first love scene in ‘Swarm’ #SXSW pic.twitter.com/jKhKmlTHj4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2023

Fishback was originally approached to play Dre’s sister Marissa (Chlöe Bailey) but fought for the lead role.

“I heard from my team that Donald was creating a show and wanted me to be part of it,” said Fishback in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was like, ‘Oh, shoot! Donald Glover (co-executive producer and co-creator) knows me. That’s pretty cool.’”

“I don’t want to be able to catch up to myself as an actor,” she continued. “[Dre] didn’t give a lot of direction about who she was, why she felt the way she did. I really had to go on instinct.”

Other cast members include Leon, Billie Eilish (who stuns in her acting debut), Paris Jackson, Kiersey Clemons, Macaulay Culkin’s brother Rory Culkin and Nirine S. Brown with Malia Obama as a writer on the series.

Check out the creepy trailer below:

Will you be seated for Swarm (streaming exclusively on Prime Video)? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over THAT scene on the flip.