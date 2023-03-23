Bossip Video

When Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Houston an innocent woman was injured and her medical bills are over $200K.

Back in November, we lost one of the most talented souls in hip-hop when Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. The shooting was senseless and claimed the life of someone not even involved in the original dispute. While the world continues to mourn Takeoff, Offset and Quavo are still feeding amid the whole fiasco. Additionally, the person who was injured that same night the Migos’ life was taken is facing huge medical bills.

Sydney Leday of Texas has come forward to confirm that she was shot in the head the night that Takeoff was killed.

Her road to recovery was a tough one that included being hospitalized after slipping into a coma.

Leday spoke to TheShadeRoom and revealed she now has medical bills over 6 figures at just 24 years old. Now that Sydney is recovering she also has PTSD and attends therapy sessions. Additionally, she revealed loud events and parties are triggering for her which is completely understandable considering what she endured.

“I would tell (the shooter) that is was a senseless act, it wasn’t needed and it impacted people in a big way,” she went on to say.

Sydney has launched a GoFundMe to cover the cost.