Bossip Video

All it takes is one outlet reporting about a break-up for the internet to go absolutely insane, bruv.

Earlier this week, Capital Xtra reported that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris called it quits after only three months of dating.

“The pair have allegedly called it quits without any drama or beef between them, and remain amicable. However, Lori and Damson are yet to comment on the rumors,” the outlet wrote on Thursday, March 23. “The news comes just a month after Lori and Damson made their red carpet debut, but it appears the relationship may have run its course.”

The publication went on to cite the source for their information, alleging that one of Harvey’s friends spoke to Media Take Out about her relationship with Damson and said: “They were dating and it was great, but they’re no longer around each other like that.”

“There’s no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They’re just doing their own thing right now,” her friend reportedly continued.

While this report doesn’t seem to have much validity to it, the internet ran with the couple’s split, taking to Twitter with all sorts of memes clowning the pair and–of course–throwing Lori’s ex Michael B. Jordan into the mix.

Some people even thought Damson’s sex scene with Chloe Bailey on Swarm might be a reason for their breakup, joking that Harvey broke up with him after seeing them acting together on set.

But, contrary to conflicting reports and all of the people seemingly rooting for their downfall, Idris’ relationship with Harvey doesn’t seem to be over at all. In fact, multiple fans took to Twitter on Thursday night to let the world know they saw the couple, hand-in-hand, at SZA’s concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Not only that, but there is a video of the two together at the show where tons of celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were all spotted.

So, despite breakup rumors and a bunch of folks rushing to make jokes about their short-lived relationship, it looks like things are still going strong for the couple.