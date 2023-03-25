Bossip Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine is reflecting on his LA Fitness beatdown and says he won’t be changing how he moves or getting security.

Earlier this week Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trolling and hateful ways caught up to him. A quick trip to the gym ended with a brutal beating inside a Florida GYM. Several men caught the rapper without security and beat him senselessly. At first small clips of the attack surfaced on social media but the full video finally hit the internet.

Tekashi’s lawyer revealed he was sitting in the saunas minding his business when the men attacked him. So far there hasn’t been any update on what caused the escalation for now it just seems completely random. We all know the saying “snitches get stitches” and this seems to be that saying coming to life.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine isn’t phased by the attack and is letting the world know he won’t change how he’s moving. Sources revealed to TMZ that 6ix9ine has been going out and living life without security regularly for about a year. Furthermore, he plans to not let getting jumped change the way he’s been living life. He reportedly wants to live a very normal life. For some odd reason, he thinks the incident at the gym was just a one-off situation. Hopefully, he rethinks this decision as he claims to be the king of the internet so he knows what people will do for clout and views.