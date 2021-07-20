Bossip Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s security team is being charged for robbery after chasing a fan and posing as police for recording the rapper in NYC.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been laying low since his release from prison last year, thanks to the pandemic and his health condition. He popped up to promote and release one album and when it failed to move units, he made fun of himself online then disappeared.

We’ve only seen him a handful of times since then, with one being to show us he ran into Meek Mill in real life and the same energy wasn’t kept on Meek’s end. While he’s laying low, he is still with a top-notch security detail to make sure anyone who wants to try anything will not be successful. According to Complex, his security team may have taken their job too far, which has caused them to be charged with robbery.

The five security team members allegedly followed the man for 20 blocks in three SUVS that were equipped with the same kind of flashing lights and sirens real police officers would use. When the man tried to make contact with a NYPD car, retired NYC detective Daniel Laperuta, who was part of 6ix9ine’s team, used a retired NYPD Member of Service card as a credential and told the officers that the man threatened them with a gun before rejoining the chase. The same former detective then allegedly called 911 as the rest of the security detail continued to follow the man. When they were able to forcefully stop him, security team member Sammy Sprouse allegedly “approached the victim, opened his car door, unbuckled his seatbelt and pulled the victim’s arm, per Vulture. Bodyguard Christian Cortez “pointed a Taser at the victim,” and Laperuta approached him “with his hand on his holstered gun.” They also stomped on his phone before fleeing the scene when an unmarked police car approached.

Luckily for 6ix9ine, he wasn’t around for the altercation because any trouble he’s involved in would place him back at Rikers Island.

“A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West,” said District Attorney Vance.

Impersonating police with vehicles and expired badges will you get you serious time, even if you are security for the most hated rapper alive.