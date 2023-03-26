Bossip Video

Blac Chyna is bearing it all and being transparent about her health, life and love over the years.

Just recently, Blac Chyna, who goes by her birth name, Angela White, revealed that she suffered from countless health complications, including swelling and fevers, after getting breast implants and silicone filler injections.

Sharing Her Journey

After dealing with complications for years, White decided to remove her silicone filler and breast implants. She also dissolved her facial fillers. According to DailyMail.com, White expressed that she was lucky not to suffer ‘crazy’ side effects like others have in the past and that she did have to put up with feelings of discomfort which left her feeling agitated.

“Thank God I didn’t have crazy health complications to the point where I would get really sick. But I have, throughout the years, fallen ill to it. It would give me a fever and I would get agitated and aggravated when it would start to swell up on me. It was a very uncomfortable feeling,” she stated.

In addition to complications White suffered, some women reported thinning and discoloration of the skin. Others required a corrective surgery where doctors would “cut your lower back or underneath your buttocks area so they can scrape [the silicone] out.”

Educating and Informing Her Young Fans

White is doing her due diligence. The influencer now uses her platform to educate fans of all ages who may consider getting the same cosmetic procedures. She regrets making these decisions at the young age of 19 and hopes to encourage her young fans to think twice about fillers and injections.

“Rest in peace to the people that have passed away from getting this procedure done, it is just not worth it and that’s why I keep telling people, ‘Don’t even do it.’ The gym is the best place to transform. Go to the gym,” White added.

Like many women in the spotlight, White opened up about the insecurities that led to her going “overboard” with facial fillers and cosmetics enhancements.

“As women, we want to look the best and feel we need to be as fake as possible and plastic,” she began. “That everything needs to be perfect, but that’s not normal. That comes from insecurity and feeling you have to live a certain kind of life and lifestyle,” she explained. “I’m done with that type of lifestyle and I just want to step into my own and own it. I went overboard and that’s why I wanted to reverse it. I was like, ‘Let me take this out and get back to myself,'” she continued.

Her Relationship With God

Removing the fillers and changing her appearance aren’t White’s only recent major life changes. She decided to give her life to God and get baptized on her 34th birthday last May. She’s been documenting and sharing her process with fans on Instagram. The reality star described how her new relationship with God impacted her recent decisions.

“I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly. Now I’m just going by faith. I’m not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me,” White explained.

Removing Her Satanic Tattoo

Angela took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now removing the Baphomet tattoo on her body. Her caption read,

“Part 2/2 Thank you, God, for saving me. 🙏🏽 Removing this Baphomet tattoo.

I’m sending all this energy back to the owner.”

She proceeded to describe the meaning behind the tattoo and its origin.

White has received encouragement and positive feedback from fans as she shares her journey and venerability.

“Everybody’s been really, really supportive. When I posted it, I didn’t think that it was going to be so massive. I was just healing from my surgery and thought “Let me just post these” and then I went to sleep. I woke up and it had blown up but in a positive way. When I saw that, it made me want to even be more open and vulnerable so they can see the transformation.”

Angela Talks About Her Split From Tyga & Co-Parenting

Angela also opened up about her past relationship with Tyga. She revealed that the public split didn’t really affect her the way many expected. Her former fiancé, rap star Tyga, which whom she shares her son King, left her for Kylie Jenner in 2014. Tyga and Kylie, who was 17 years old at the time, went official with their relationship in March 2015

“It didn’t bother me. But that’s always been my personality… I just see stuff for what it is. You can’t make somebody want to be with you. Then on top of that, I’ve always been a really driven person. I just looked at it like, ‘Okay, now it’s time for you to really get out there and succeed for you and your son. Do not worry about anything that that comes in a way.’ To keep focused that way.

Despite the breakup, she and Tyga are in a good space and focus on co-parenting. She feels the same about her relationship with Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a daughter, Dream.