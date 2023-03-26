Bossip Video

WLBT News Anchor Barbie Bassett is no longer listed with the network after quoting Snoop Dogg lyrics during a live broadcast.

Another day, another on-air personality gets fired and reprimanded for getting way too comfortable on television. NBC affiliate WLBT’s news anchor Barbie Bassett is reportedly out of a job after deciding to quote Snoop Dogg’s lyrics on air.

Bassett has been with the company for over 20 years but is no longer listed on their website. The NYpost reached out to WLBT for comment.

“As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters,” Ted Fortenberry, the station’s regional vice president and general manager, told The Post in an emailed statement Saturday.

If you’re curious how she ended up quoting “Fo Shizzle, My Nizzle” on television the group was discussing Snoops Cali Wine line. The situation brought to light WLBT’s first chief meteorologist used the phrase “nizzle” in tweets as well. “Nizzle” is slang for the N-word and certainly should not be bused by a white woman named Barbie.

This incident comes five months after Barbie issued an apology for referencing a black reporter’s “grandmammy” on air.

“Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe,” Bassett said about her colleague. “Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended.” “I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people. I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”