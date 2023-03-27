Bossip Video

Los Angeles Chargers Sebastian Joseph-Day claims he was sexually assaulted by TSA at the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

It’s officially the off-season for NFL players, which means it’s time to travel before returning to the grind. The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the first teams to punch their ticket to Cancun after the Jaguars sent them packing in their first postseason game. Over the weekend Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day alleges he was sexually assaulted by TSA while traveling. Sebastian says the incident took place at the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

“I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir,” he wrote. “After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary. Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me.”

After the incident Josephy-Day claims the TSA employees even gave him a hard time with filing a complaint.

“I’m all for people doing their job well,” he shared. “But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that.” He continued, “And when I do try to file a complaint they are making me jump through hoops to do so. I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being.”

Sebastian helped bring the Los Angeles area a championship with the Rams in 2021. He continues to give the city his all with the Chargers. Unfortunate situation for someone who loves the city as much as he does.