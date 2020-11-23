Bossip Video

Y’all nasty…

Do y’all have the vaccine already or something because y’all moving really recklessly out here? Damn that dry-ass turkey and that jiggly canned cranberry, there’s a PANNY going on outside! People are dying! Have you people not seen the news?!

Pardon our outrage, but according to DailyMail, TSA broke a COVID-19 era record as they screened over 3 MILLION people who have decided to ignore the CDC, the NIH, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and millions of other medical professionals who have told the American people that intimate family gatherings should not be taking place this year. Apparently, these hard-headed travelers know something the entire health community doesn’t. Either that or they’re just a bunch of selfish as$holes who don’t give a damn about other people dying as long as they get their potato salad with raisins in it.

On Sunday alone, TSA reports that they saw 1.047 million people pass through their checkpoints around the country.

Just in case you need a reminder, which some of you CLEARLY do, there were 142,732 new cases reported yesterday and a record 83,870 people were hospitalized. Yesterday’s death toll was 919 which is the first time in almost a week that it wasn’t over 1,400.

Enjoy your auntie’s lil’ bulls#!t yams and your meemaws’s funky lil’ chitlins. This might be the last time you eat them the way some of y’all are carrying on out here…