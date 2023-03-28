Bossip Video

Keke Palmer has questions for days, and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive look at her latest. The multi-hyphenate is back with another new episode of her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, and this time she’s questioning reincarnation.

According to the 29-year-old, wherever you go after you pass away is going to be a “good vibe” so if God brought you back in human form, that would actually be the “real hell.”

“That’s genuinely what I always say,” says Palmer. “I always say that, God I don’t know what I did to come back here but if you bring me back to this motherf***r one more time–cause I am ready to be with YOU!”

A new episode of “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” streams this week.

Check out an official description below.

Keke Palmer has questions for days, about everything under the sun. From the existential to the inconsequential. From pop culture to pop science. From the meaning of life to the meaning of W.A.P. From life in outer space to “Where the eff is Tom from MySpace?“ And everything in between. Because Baby, this is Keke Palmer, and she is here for All. Of. It.

Each week, the multi-talented Keke is taking you on a journey down the rabbit hole on a topic that she cannot stop obsessing over. She’ll also get deep with special guests, trying to answer the questions that keep us up at night. We are getting INTO IT. Exclusively on Amazon Music.

Have a secret to share with Keke? Or maybe you just want to slide into our DMS? Or perhaps you just want to ask Keke your own burning question? Email us at babythisiskekepalmer@amazon.com for a chance to be featured on the show.

Discover “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” on Amazon Music, Wondery+, or wherever you get your podcasts.