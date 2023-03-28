Things could not be going any better for TLC’s Chilli and her boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence.
The “No Scrubs” singer and her TLC “sister” T-Boz walked the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, where they talked all about the 52-year-old’s new relationship. When asked about her beau, T-Boz said she’s “never seen” Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas “so happy” since she started dating the Boy Meets World alum.
“Take it from her sister. Trust me — I’ve never seen her like this,” she told People on the red carpet on Monday.
Chilli confirmed just that, chiming in: “I am ecstatic. He’s the best, and she approves.”
The singer gushed over Lawrence even more while talking to Extra that same night, emphasizing just how great her relationship with the actor has been thus far.
“I am so happy. Yeah, I don’t even know what to do with myself,” Chilli said. “He’s the best. He’s the best for me, anyway.”
T-Boz also had more encouraging words to offer, saying: “I’ve never seen her like this and I’ve been there 31 years… I’ve seen it all, honey.”
The “Waterfalls” singer confirmed she was dating Lawrence back in January, which came almost five months after they first sparked romance rumors.
Despite their private relationship, the Boy Meets World actor made headlines earlier this month when he told Entertainment Tonight that he and Chilli have a “game plan” to start a family. The TLC star later explained that her boyfriend’s comments were taken out of context and he was actually referring to his older brother Joey Lawrence’s family plans.
