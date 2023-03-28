Bossip Video

Things could not be going any better for TLC’s Chilli and her boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence.

The “No Scrubs” singer and her TLC “sister” T-Boz walked the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, where they talked all about the 52-year-old’s new relationship. When asked about her beau, T-Boz said she’s “never seen” Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas “so happy” since she started dating the Boy Meets World alum.

“Take it from her sister. Trust me — I’ve never seen her like this,” she told People on the red carpet on Monday. Chilli confirmed just that, chiming in: “I am ecstatic. He’s the best, and she approves.”

The singer gushed over Lawrence even more while talking to Extra that same night, emphasizing just how great her relationship with the actor has been thus far.