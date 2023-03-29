Bossip Video

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is under investigation over an alleged incident with upset gamblers who blamed him for their losses.

During the pandemic, sports betting swooped in and took the world by storm, and recently the gambling craze caused an alleged altercation between Bradley Beal and fans who lost money due to his performance.

According to TMZ, the Washington Wizards guard was exiting the court after the team’s loss to the Magic when two fans heckled Beal.

Reportedly one yelled “You f**cked me [out of] $1,300, you F**k!” and Beal allegedly knocked a hat off one of thier heads.

After a back-and-forth ensued, Beal reportedly called their comments “disrespectful.”

“Keep it a buck, I don’t give a f*** about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game,” TMZ alleges he said.

Police took a report for the alleged battery incident and are investigating Beal. They have cell phone footage of the altercation and attempted to get footage from the Amway Center but the altercation happened off-camera.

The victim wants to press charges and police revealed there is enough probable cause for a “simple battery” they also noted that “charges will be filed at large with the State Attorney’s Office.”

Bradley Beal’s attorney gave a statement to TMZ stating;

“We are cooperating with the investigation and [Bradley’s] name will be cleared soon.”