Washington Wizards Star Jordan McRae’s Baby Mama Countersues Him In Child Custody Case (Exclusive)

Son’s Mother Denies NBA Star’s Claims That He Can Provide A Better Life For Son

NBA player Jordan McRae’s son’s mother has fired back at his custody grab after the woman sued him over child support for the boy.

Tierra Greene filed court papers last week asking a judge to dismiss her former lover’s custody lawsuit against her over their tween son. Greene also countersued McRae, claiming that his reasons why he should have the boy instead of her have nothing to do with her parenting.

Greene said the Washington Wizards player never properly served her on the case, and the case’s jurisdiction was wrong because she and the boy live in another county.

Georgia native McRae sued his son’s mother Greene for primary custody of their tween son in September 2019, arguing that the move was in the child’s best interests.

McRae, 28, argues that he’s in a “better position financially and physically” to care for little Jahiem, who’ll be nine in November. He said in court papers that he wants Greene to have consistent parenting time but asked that she pay him child support when the boy is in his care.

He said he’s supported the boy since he was born and has parented him consistently during his life. McRae also admits that he filed the suit only after Greene sued him for child support for the boy, court papers obtained by BOSSIP state.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.