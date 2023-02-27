After winning big during Super Bowl LVII with Stake.com, Drake loses a $400k bet on Jake Paul after his split decision loss to Tommy Fury.
Drake has always been a massive gambler but last year he turned it into a business venture becoming the face of Stake.Com. Since he entered a partnership with Stake we’ve seen him win big and lose big. According to Casino.org, in 2022 alone Drake wagered cryptocurrency worth over $1 billion in various bets. In eleven months Drake took home 18 notable wins and 11 notable losses. His wins brought in a massive $76.4 million (CA $101.9 million) while his losses totaled $29.6 million (CA $39.5 million).
Drake started this year off with a bang winning big on the Chiefs betting they would make it to Super Bowl LVII. He even won a small $4.5M fortune after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.
His latest bet would be the one to end his winning streak. After two delays, YouTuber Jake Paul finally stepped inside the ring with Tommy Fury. While Jake Paul has offered up some amazing knockouts, this was his first fight against a genuine boxer. In addition, he is the brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpHYGdGLsl_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Unfortunately for Drake, his $400k bet went up in smoke after Jake lost by a split decision after 8 rounds and after the loss, Jake Paul joked that the Drake curse returned. We’ll have to wait and see if the curse is indeed back when Drake places a bet for UFC285.
-
Must Be Niiiice: The Most Extravagant Valentine's Day Gifts Of 2023
-
Love & Tiddays: The Most Screen-Lickable Slays Of Valentine’s Day 2023
-
UPDATE: Jesseca Dupart Denies That LisaRaye Found Out About Da Brat's Pregnancy Via Social Media
-
Big Blouse Energy: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Super Bowl LVII
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Barbie Gyal Nicki Minaj Returns From Hiatus And Sets Di Road Ablaze At Trinidad Carnival 2023
-
Rain Pon Meeee: Ashanti Reminds Everyone How Feathered And FINE She Was At Trinidad Carnival 2019
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.