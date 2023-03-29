Bossip Video

Blac Chyna is opening up about what she endured after getting illegal silicone injections in her butt.

The former reality star–whose birth name is Angela White–has been undergoing a series of procedures in recent weeks to reverse all previous enhancements to her face and body. This includes getting silicone removed from her rear end after having it plumped with silicone by an unlicensed doctor when she was just 19 years old.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the star opened up about her reasons for removing her filler, admitting that she suffered some serious health complications.

“This is a regular person that’s doing it [the injections]. They’re giving whatever it is substance that they’re doing and giving it to you,” she told the publication. “They’re not gonna tell you, ‘Hey, you know, you could possibly die.'” She continued: “My rear end would get like super like inflamed and get really really hard and really inflamed. It was very scary.”

The Instagram model underwent an eight-hour procedure to have all the silicone removed, and once she was finished, she was horrified to discover the amount taken from her butt.

“You know how many CCs [cubic centimetres] I took out? 1,250 CCs,” Angela explained. “A two-litre Coke bottle all in my booty.”

In addition to this life-changing journey she’s on with herself, Blac Chyna also offered an update about her co-parenting relationship with Robert Kardashian and Tyga in an interview with Daily Mail.

“With Robert and [Tyga], it’s never been like no bad blood or anything negative,” she insisted. “It was just two different people in two different paths. And one day, those paths collided and that’s how we got the babies.” She continued: “But moving forward in 2023, it’s all positive vibes with co-parenting. Everything’s calm, there’ll be no more situations.”

Aside from promising a good co-parenting relationship moving forward, the mother of two also shared why her followers don’t get to see much of her kids on social media, saying that her decision to largely keep them offline has been met with inaccurate assumptions.

“I don’t post them a lot,” the 34-year-old said. “I do see comments saying, ‘Oh, she don’t never have the kids’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, right. Yes, I do, I just don’t post them.'”

White went on to explain that she refrains from posting pictures of them because she wants to “keep their privacy as their privacy.”