Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight season 16 couple is discussing home ownership and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Kirsten and Shaq discuss the next steps after Shaq’s lease is up—and Kirsten’s got a property purchasing idea.

Last week we saw the couple meet with Dr. Pepper to discuss intimacy and the expert implored Shaq to give Kirsten his “most masculine, most desirous self.”

The #MAFS hubby did exactly that with a steamy body painting session that ended with strawberries and whipped creams and hints that they might consummate their marriage.

Now the two are discussing living together in a house, that Shaq somehow would solely pay for.

“Married At First Sight” Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see the University director chatting with his realtor wife about home ownership.

“Could you see yourself buying a house soon?” asks Kirsten to Shaq who says he sees it in the future.

Kirsten however thinks that the “future” should be much sooner than later.

“I wouldn’t want us to stay in apartments and renting houses that’s just throwing money away,” says Kirsten. “Well you’re the realtor, you gotta tell me when the market is right,” replies Shaq. “Oh, it’s right now,” says Kirsten.

When Shaq tells her that his lease is up in just three months, Kirsten affirms that she knows, but still thinks it’s an ideal time to buy.

Shaq wants to take a more pragmatic approach and reminds his wife that they just met. Not only that but he has other obligations like paying for his degree so he wants to make sure he’s financially stable enough to “continue their lifestyle.”

Kirsten however is undeterred and in fact, thinks he should be the one to purchase their future home.

“As long as we continue this marriage you have to get the house,” says Kirsten to a stunned Shaq. “You have to buy us a house so I could say my husband bought me a house.” “So you don’t want to have no parts in helping me buy the house?” asks Shaq. “I mean I’ll be on the deed,” replies Kirsten.

According to Kirsten, she’s seen husbands buy their wives houses and cars, and their house could be a push gift after they expand their family.

“Especially if I’m pushing out kids, those are some good push gifts,” says Kirsten.

It’s clear that Shaq is not on board with his wife’s idea and he’s wondering why the home-buying responsibility only applies to him.

“I’m just stuck on the buying YOU a house,” says the frustrated #MAFS husband. “US, a house,” corrects his wife.

Oh, boy.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs TONIGHT Wednesday, March 29 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!