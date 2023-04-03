Bossip Video

Bravo is announcing a new show that features an all-Black cast and some social media critics are in their anti-diversity, non-copiously coined feelings about it.

Immediately after the May 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers will meet the stars of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard at 9 p.m.ET/PT.

For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property.

Now there’s a group of 12 young Black professionals and entrepreneurs enjoying the island getaway and having beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, sprinkled in with some drama as they learn to overcome their personal obstacles.

The trailer for the new series features skinny dipping, shot-taking, twerking, and Jack and Jill jilted conversations about friendship fallouts and unexpected house guests. Unfortunately, some shade has also surfaced on social media from people upset about seeing a show exclusively featuring melanin magic in Martha’s Vineyard.

Despite detractors, we think it looks like a fun watch, check out the trailer below.

Will you be watching?

Meet The Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Cast below:

Fresh off their summer wedding, Jasmine (New York)

and Silas Cooper (New York)

have invited a group of friends—some old and some new—to vacation with them in Martha’s Vineyard and are now trying to figure things out in a house full of hot, successful urban professionals.

Amir Lancaster (Austin), new to Martha’s Vineyard and looking to learn about its Black history and connect to his roots, falls hard for a housemate.

Jordan Emanuel (New York) has been friends with Jasmine since their Playboy Bunny days and still loves to have a good time with her—maybe too good of a time for Silas’ tastes.

Preston Mitchum (Washington, DC), a Black queer activist who likes to speak his mind about a variety of things, is excited to spend time with his fraternity brother Silas and the group.

Fashionista Bria Fleming (Germany) is in a new relationship despite being surrounded by eligible men, but when she brings a different kind of houseguest to the rental, her friendships are sorely tested.

Alex Tyree (New York), who lives a life of intention without drinking and tries to persuade his friends to do the same, is juggling the advances of a housemate.

Quintessential party girl Shanice Henderson (Phoenix) is ready to turn up this summer, but when she finds out someone in the house is spreading rumors about her past, things go left.

Jason Lyke (New York) is the counselor for the group but often finds himself at the center of the drama.

Discovering Martha’s Vineyard for the first time, Summer Marie Thomas (Los Angeles) intends to have the best possible time while getting her flirt on.

Nicholas “Nick” Arrington (New York), a self-proclaimed style savant who has an outfit ready for every outing, competes with Amir for a housemate’s affection.

Mariah Torres met Jasmine in college and is also close with several members of the group. She’s looking forward to spending the summer with her friends, but things become heated in the house after an argument gets out of hand.

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Ronica Wynder, Shanae Humphrey, and Anne Swan. Kate Murphy and Elizabeth Cuevas are co-executive producers.