Former Maryland Terrapins star Juan Dixon is out after six seasons as Coppin State’s coach.

Coppin State has parted ways with head coach Juan Dixon, Dixon told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Tuesday, March 14.

Dixon, who is also known for his role on The Real Housewives of Potomac, spent the last six seasons leading the Coppin program and posted a 51-131 record during his tenure.

The final season of Dixon’s tenure as head coach was marred by a lawsuit filed against the school alleging that an assistant coach on Dixon’s staff, Lucian Brownlee, sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself, according to The Baltimore Sun. Brownlee is no longer listed in Coppin State’s athletics staff directory.

The Baltimore Brew reports that Juan Dixon and Coppin State University were both named in a lawsuit that alleges that they knew that an assistant basketball coach allegedly catfished, blackmailed, and violated a player, but failed to take action. Other stories allege that Dixon admitted that Brownlee was “mentally ill” and that his history was known to the coach.

Dixon starred at Maryland from 1998 to 2002 and was the leading scorer on the team’s 2002 national title team, according to CBS Sports. He was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and went on to play six seasons in the NBA before finishing his playing career overseas. He worked as the women’s basketball coach at the University of the District of Columbia before taking the Coppin State job before the 2017-18 season.

Dixon is also the husband of Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Robyn Dixon.

The pair have been featured on the reality show for seven seasons and Juan has been a hot topic of discussion amid confirmation that he had “inappropriate communication” with another woman ahead of his wedding to Robyn.

Most recently, Robyn recapped what she says happened to Bravo boss Andy Cohen and revealed why she didn’t bring it up during season 7.

The housewife claimed that a Canadian woman came to Maryland to visit her Baltimore Ravens-playing boyfriend, not Juan, who ultimately paid for her hotel room because the woman somehow lost her wallet.

She also admitted that the situation played a part in the delay in their wedding and she was waiting for fellow #RHOP castmate Karen Huger to bring the situation up, “but she sat there and barely said anything”, so she remained silent as well.

As of now, it’s unclear if the Juan Dixon legal drama will play out on the Bravo show, but fans are (of course) speculating that it will.

Furthermore, they’re wondering if Robyn will return to #RHOP as a full-time housewife, as a demoted “friend of the show” or simply be fired considering that she did not come clean about Juan’s indiscretions.

