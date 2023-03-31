Bossip Video

Blac Chyna–who is reintroducing herself under her birth name, Angela White–promises fans that her days of getting plastic surgery are completely behind her.

The model and former reality star stopped by the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, where she talked more about her recent journey to remove the implants and fillers from her face and body. It was there that she told the talk show host she is completely finished with having any plastic surgery procedures done.

“I’m done with it y’all. No more,” White told Hall.

When asked why she chose to have cosmetic work performed in the first place, Blac Chyna replied: “Insecurities and, honestly, what was kind of in at that moment.”

“Being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect,” she continued. “And there’s no such thing as that. There’s no such thing.” The 34-year-old went on to explain how the activities she engaged in when she was younger shaped how she viewed herself, making her want to get work done.