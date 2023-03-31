Bossip Video

Blac Chyna–who is reintroducing herself under her birth name, Angela White–promises fans that her days of getting plastic surgery are completely behind her.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 30, 2023

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The model and former reality star stopped by the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, where she talked more about her recent journey to remove the implants and fillers from her face and body. It was there that she told the talk show host she is completely finished with having any plastic surgery procedures done.

“I’m done with it y’all. No more,” White told Hall.

When asked why she chose to have cosmetic work performed in the first place, Blac Chyna replied: “Insecurities and, honestly, what was kind of in at that moment.”

“Being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect,” she continued. “And there’s no such thing as that. There’s no such thing.”

The 34-year-old went on to explain how the activities she engaged in when she was younger shaped how she viewed herself, making her want to get work done.

 

“I was an exotic dancer for six years, from the ages of 18 to 24 years old,” White said “And being inside the strip club or the gentleman’s club … I’m looking at the [other] women, I’m looking at myself like, ‘Okay, that’s not it. This is not gonna make the money. This is not gonna do it.’ So I felt the pressures of trying to hurry up and build my body when I should’ve just waited until I was older.”

The mother of two continued, “At 19, 18 years old, your body’s not developed. In my mind set, I wasn’t thinking about that, and nobody was telling me, you know, right from wrong. It was the golden ticket. I was not worried about [the health risks] at all.”

White went on to explain how she came to her decision to reverse her various procedures, saying that it was affecting her everyday life.

“A lot was going on in my life, honestly,” she said. “I had so many negative things that was being attached to me, and to my body and my soul and to my mind, to where as though it would affect, like, my day to day and just different things in my life.”

White also shared that she’s been making changes in her career approach, like stopping her lucrative OnlyFans account and scaling back in general on things “I didn’t want to do anymore.”

“I just never was vocal about it,” she noted, saying that she has been “quietly pulling out” of those ventures for a while.

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.