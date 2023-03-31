Blac Chyna–who is reintroducing herself under her birth name, Angela White–promises fans that her days of getting plastic surgery are completely behind her.
The model and former reality star stopped by the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, where she talked more about her recent journey to remove the implants and fillers from her face and body. It was there that she told the talk show host she is completely finished with having any plastic surgery procedures done.
“I’m done with it y’all. No more,” White told Hall.
