For months now, BOSSIP has been beating the drum for justice on behalf of Shanquella Robinson and her grieving family and it looks like they might finally get some muscle behind their misery.
According to WCNC, the legal team representing the family will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with White House officials to discuss government intervention. Despite the fact that Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for DaeJahnae Jackson, the lead suspect in Shanquella’s murder, there has been no arrest made and no effort to have her extradited to Mexico.
“Only the United States, the highest office, the president, the department of state really has the authority to do those things, and has the authority to say to the department of justice to say to the head of the FBI, you need to prioritize this case,” she said.
Family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson says that all the other “friends” have been located but not contacted. She went on to put firm pressure on the current administration to take action so as not to set a dangerous precedent.
“Our government does not want to set a precedent that you can murder citizens overseas, and then flee back home and get away with it,” Sue-Ann Robinson said. “We are asking for a high level of diplomatic intervention. And if we don’t get it by the 200 days, then we’ll have to demand louder.”
We are watching, Shanquella’s family is watching, and many American citizens are watching, Biden and company better do the right thing…
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Nick Cannon Admits He Doesn't Give The Mothers Of His Children A Monthly Allowance: 'What They Need, They Get It'
-
Gold-Gilded Beyoncé Slips Into See-Through Dress For Oscars Party & Garners Ciara Comparisons: 'Where Were The Think Pieces?'
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
Mimi Faust On Ty Young And Drew Sidora's Alleged 'Munch' Madness, 'What's Done in The Dark Will Come to The Light'
-
Bang Bruv Damson Idris Smashes Chlöe’s Cakes To Smithereens In Streaming ‘Swarm’ Series, Sparks Horny Hysteria Across Ni’Jah’s Internet
-
Tamar Braxton Says Kandi & Todd Threatened Her Despite Her Apology Over THIS, Singer's Fiancé Calls It A 'Coward Move'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.