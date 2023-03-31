Bossip Video

For months now, BOSSIP has been beating the drum for justice on behalf of Shanquella Robinson and her grieving family and it looks like they might finally get some muscle behind their misery.

According to WCNC, the legal team representing the family will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with White House officials to discuss government intervention. Despite the fact that Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for DaeJahnae Jackson, the lead suspect in Shanquella’s murder, there has been no arrest made and no effort to have her extradited to Mexico.

“Only the United States, the highest office, the president, the department of state really has the authority to do those things, and has the authority to say to the department of justice to say to the head of the FBI, you need to prioritize this case,” she said.

Family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson says that all the other “friends” have been located but not contacted. She went on to put firm pressure on the current administration to take action so as not to set a dangerous precedent.

“Our government does not want to set a precedent that you can murder citizens overseas, and then flee back home and get away with it,” Sue-Ann Robinson said. “We are asking for a high level of diplomatic intervention. And if we don’t get it by the 200 days, then we’ll have to demand louder.”

We are watching, Shanquella’s family is watching, and many American citizens are watching, Biden and company better do the right thing…