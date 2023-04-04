Bossip Video

Rooting for everybarbie Black!

Issa Rae is entering her summer blockbuster era as President of Barbie Land in Greta Gerwig‘s star-studded Barbie movie that comes alive in the latest teaser trailer you can enjoy below:





Play



The thriving media mogul looks hella fantastic in her new character poster that sent fans into a frenzy while trending across social media.

“I was like, ‘This sounds crazy, but OK. Let me just read the script,’” she said in an interview with TODAY. “When you read the script, you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ It’s very funny, and it’s just very specific to her.”

Barbie follows the titular character (Margot Robbie) who finds herself expelled from Barbie Land for being a less than perfect-looking doll and sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

In an intriguing twist, Oscar-nominated star Ryan Gosling agreed to play Ken after calling the script (written by director/co-writer Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach) the best he’s ever read.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff,” said Gosling in an interview with Variety. “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is,” he added, vaguely describing what the highly anticipated movie is about. “And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

Joining Dua Lipa‘s At Your Service podcast, Gerwig opened up about the risky film being potentially career-ending.

“It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying,” she said. “I think that was a big part of it, like: ‘Oh, no, Barbie’ — It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ Usually that’s where the best stuff is, where you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender’—then you’re like, ‘I should probably do it.’”

Are you excited to see Issa Rae in the Barbie movie (that hits theaters July 21, 2023)? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over Issa’s character poster and the new teaser on the flip.