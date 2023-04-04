Welp, it finally happened.
Much to the chagrin of 53% of white women, Donald Trump was arrested today at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for his role in the $130,000 hush money payment that was made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. Reports from social media are coming in fast and furious to give us all an idea of energy on the scene…
Big Timbs energy is not what we would expected but we probably should have. According to POLITICO, Trump posted an incredulous message on his Truth social media page, obstensibly to get his MAGA bootlickers lubed up to slide a few dollars into his campaign coffers.
“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL,” he posted on Truth social minutes before he arrived. “WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America.”
To that end, CNN is reporting that Trump and his team of delinquently devilish disruptors actually wanted his mugshot taken. It was believed that a mug shot would be great for hawking wares emblazoned with his face. It is reported that no mug shot will take place at the discretion of the court.
We’ll have more information about the goings-on as they begin to trickle out.
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Nick Cannon Admits He Doesn't Give The Mothers Of His Children A Monthly Allowance: 'What They Need, They Get It'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Apology Tour Headliner: Xscape's LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Tamika, Tiny, And Kandi, Reveals Open Marriage To Rocky
-
Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Follow
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
Selling Slayyy: The Baddest Real Estate Baegents In The Game
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.