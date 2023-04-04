Bossip Video

Welp, it finally happened.

Much to the chagrin of 53% of white women, Donald Trump was arrested today at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for his role in the $130,000 hush money payment that was made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. Reports from social media are coming in fast and furious to give us all an idea of energy on the scene…

Big Timbs energy is not what we would expected but we probably should have. According to POLITICO, Trump posted an incredulous message on his Truth social media page, obstensibly to get his MAGA bootlickers lubed up to slide a few dollars into his campaign coffers.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL,” he posted on Truth social minutes before he arrived. “WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

To that end, CNN is reporting that Trump and his team of delinquently devilish disruptors actually wanted his mugshot taken. It was believed that a mug shot would be great for hawking wares emblazoned with his face. It is reported that no mug shot will take place at the discretion of the court.

We’ll have more information about the goings-on as they begin to trickle out.